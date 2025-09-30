  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Strong demand prompts LBF Awards deadline extension

The LBF has extended the nomination period for its 2025 Awards, with entries now closing on 10th October.

Ryan Fowler

1 October 2025

, ,

SHARE

Leasing broker federation awards 2025.jpg

The Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) has extended the voting period for the 2025 LBF Awards, giving industry professionals additional time to submit entries and recognise excellence across the leasing broker sector. Entries will now close on 10th October.

Now in its 15th year, the LBF Awards celebrate the achievements of brokers, funders, service providers and other key players in the industry.

The 2025 ceremony will be held on 14th November at The Swan at Shakespeare’s Globe, offering views of the River Thames and St Paul’s Cathedral. Running from 12pm to 5pm, the event will combine networking, insight and celebration.

Award categories include Best Small, Medium and Large Leasing Broker, as well as equivalent categories for Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Leasing Broker.

The addition of Electric Vehicle Leasing Broker recognises rapid developments in the EV market and highlights those leading the sector.

Helen Thorne, a spokesperson for the LBF, said: “We have responded to demand, by extending the deadline. By giving people more chance to get their entries in, we’re making sure the results truly reflect the voice of the industry; these awards offer participants the opportunity, not only to gain recognition, but also to rub shoulders with the very best of the industry.

“Extending the nomination period ensures the whole industry will have the opportunity to recognise the outstanding contributions being made across the sector.

“The LBF Awards are one of the highlights of the broking calendar, and The Swan offers the perfect combination of elegance and accessibility to celebrate these achievements in a stunning and iconic venue.

“It’s all about creating an event that connects people as well as celebrating success.”

Full category details and voting information can be found at: lbfuk.org.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE