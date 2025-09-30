Strong demand prompts LBF Awards deadline extension

The LBF has extended the nomination period for its 2025 Awards, with entries now closing on 10th October.

The Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) has extended the voting period for the 2025 LBF Awards, giving industry professionals additional time to submit entries and recognise excellence across the leasing broker sector. Entries will now close on 10th October.

Now in its 15th year, the LBF Awards celebrate the achievements of brokers, funders, service providers and other key players in the industry.



The 2025 ceremony will be held on 14th November at The Swan at Shakespeare’s Globe, offering views of the River Thames and St Paul’s Cathedral. Running from 12pm to 5pm, the event will combine networking, insight and celebration.

Award categories include Best Small, Medium and Large Leasing Broker, as well as equivalent categories for Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Leasing Broker.



The addition of Electric Vehicle Leasing Broker recognises rapid developments in the EV market and highlights those leading the sector.

Helen Thorne, a spokesperson for the LBF, said: “We have responded to demand, by extending the deadline. By giving people more chance to get their entries in, we’re making sure the results truly reflect the voice of the industry; these awards offer participants the opportunity, not only to gain recognition, but also to rub shoulders with the very best of the industry.



“Extending the nomination period ensures the whole industry will have the opportunity to recognise the outstanding contributions being made across the sector.



“The LBF Awards are one of the highlights of the broking calendar, and The Swan offers the perfect combination of elegance and accessibility to celebrate these achievements in a stunning and iconic venue.



“It’s all about creating an event that connects people as well as celebrating success.”

Full category details and voting information can be found at: lbfuk.org.