Styling and interior updates, but no UK sales, for Volvo S90

Volvo has unveiled a refreshed version of its S90 large executive saloon, with the changes centring on styling and revisions to the interior.

However while the car is regarded as Volvo’s flagship petrol-powered saloon, it won’t be available to UK buyers. Withdrawn from UK sale in 2023, it is now being aimed at other markets, especially China, and UK buyers wanting a large Volvo saloon will have to wait for the ES90 electric vehicle due on sale in 2026.

The latest S90 gains new front and rear designs which Volvo says have been designed to give the car a more contemporary, fresh look – the grille replicates those on the latest XC60 and XC90 SUVs and the lighting signature those on the EX90, just declared world luxury car of the year.

Inside there is a new version of the infotainment system – in the process of being rolled out across the Volvo range, it is based around a larger, free-standing 11.2-inch touchscreen and now allows over-the-air updates, a core technology employed by Volvo’s sister brand Polestar.

According to Volvo the new screen provides a safe and enjoyable way to interact with the infotainment system, while being much quicker and more responsive than before.

The S90 is sold in both plug-in and mild-hybrid forms, and other updates include a slight improvement in all-electric range for the plug-in, to close to 50 miles.