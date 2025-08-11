Subaru ‘best brand to own’, says Carwow Group

Subaru has retained its spot as the ‘Best Car Brand’, according to owners polled in the 2025 Driver Power survey, Carwow Group’s research study.

New car buyers using Carwow Group websites were asked to rank how satisfied they were with their current vehicle across various categories.

For the second year, Subaru owners gave the highest satisfaction scores in seven out of 10 categories including, safety, powertrain, practicality, quality, reliability, ride, and handling.

Mercedes placed second overall, with owners giving high ratings for safety systems and infotainment.

The brand was ranked among the top three manufacturers in all but one of the judging categories, which was fuel economy and servicing costs.

Lexus was rated third-best brand to own, with owners giving high ratings across all categories.

The Japanese brand achieved top five finishes for value, infotainment, interior, quality and reliability, losing out on running costs and ride and handling.

Vauxhall placed fourth, achieving first place for customer satisfaction in the economy and running costs categories, while Land Rover completed the top five list of best brands to own, with particular praise from owners in the practicality category.

The remaining brand in the top 10 were Renault, Peugeot, BMW, Suzuki and Honda.