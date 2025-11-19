Subaru Solterra secures five-star Euro NCAP rating with top scores in key safety tests

The Solterra exceeded the minimum required thresholds in every area.

The all-electric Subaru Solterra has achieved the maximum five-star rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP safety tests, with strong results across all four assessment categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist.

Subaru Europe confirmed that the Solterra exceeded the minimum required thresholds in every area, delivering standout protection for both adults and children.

In Adult Occupant protection, the Solterra scored 88% and achieved maximum points in the rear impact, occupant interaction and side mobile barrier tests.

The passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset impact, with dummy readings showing good protection of the knees and femurs for both the driver and passenger.

Whiplash protection was rated as good for both front and rear seat occupants.

The Solterra also performed strongly in Child Occupant safety, scoring 85% and securing the maximum points available for Child Restraint System installation checks and lateral impact performance.

Tests showed that both six-year-old and ten-year-old dummies were well protected, with good results in the side impact assessment.

Subaru’s Rear Seat Reminder system – which prompts drivers to check the rear seats if a rear door has been opened – further boosted the vehicle’s child safety credentials.

In the Safety Assist category, the Solterra earned top marks for its Lane Support systems and Seatbelt Reminder functionality. Its Autonomous Emergency Braking system also performed well, almost attaining full points in the AEB Car-to-Car tests.

Euro NCAP’s findings highlight the effectiveness of the Solterra’s combination of structural integrity, occupant protection and advanced driver assistance technology, reinforcing Subaru’s long-standing focus on safety as it expands its electric vehicle line-up.