  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Subaru Solterra secures five-star Euro NCAP rating with top scores in key safety tests

The Solterra exceeded the minimum required thresholds in every area.

Jessica Bird

19 November 2025

SHARE

Solterra 01

The all-electric Subaru Solterra has achieved the maximum five-star rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP safety tests, with strong results across all four assessment categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist.

Subaru Europe confirmed that the Solterra exceeded the minimum required thresholds in every area, delivering standout protection for both adults and children.

In Adult Occupant protection, the Solterra scored 88% and achieved maximum points in the rear impact, occupant interaction and side mobile barrier tests.

The passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset impact, with dummy readings showing good protection of the knees and femurs for both the driver and passenger.

Whiplash protection was rated as good for both front and rear seat occupants.

The Solterra also performed strongly in Child Occupant safety, scoring 85% and securing the maximum points available for Child Restraint System installation checks and lateral impact performance.

Tests showed that both six-year-old and ten-year-old dummies were well protected, with good results in the side impact assessment.

Subaru’s Rear Seat Reminder system – which prompts drivers to check the rear seats if a rear door has been opened – further boosted the vehicle’s child safety credentials.

In the Safety Assist category, the Solterra earned top marks for its Lane Support systems and Seatbelt Reminder functionality. Its Autonomous Emergency Braking system also performed well, almost attaining full points in the AEB Car-to-Car tests.

Euro NCAP’s findings highlight the effectiveness of the Solterra’s combination of structural integrity, occupant protection and advanced driver assistance technology, reinforcing Subaru’s long-standing focus on safety as it expands its electric vehicle line-up.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE