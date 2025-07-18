  
Subaru to bring three EVs to the UK

Dylan Robertson

18 July 2025

Subaru EVs

Subaru has confirmed that it will launch three electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK market.

All models utilise platforms from partner company Toyota, offer all wheel drive, and a towing capacity of up to 1,500kg.

The Subaru Uncharted, the brand’s first compact electric SUV, is offered with front or all wheel drive, with a 77kWh battery providing an estimated range of up to 363 miles, although the model is yet to undergo WLTP testing.

A smaller 57.7kWh battery is also available, with an estimated range of 276 miles.

Fast charging, standard across the range, allows the Uncharted to charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Power outputs as high as 344PS are offered, with a 0-62 time as low as five seconds.

It has a fastback roofline, and will launch in the UK in Q1 2026.

2026 Subaru E Outback (US Trailseeker version)

An electric version of the Subaru Outback will also come to the UK, becoming the largest model in Subaru’s range of EVs.

The model has already launched in the US, where it is known as the Trailseeker.

E-Outback models feature all wheel drive, and a 74.7kWh battery as standard, with an estimated range of 279 miles.

Power output is 380PS, and 0-62mph is achieved in 4.4 seconds, while a ‘dual X-MODE’ terrain select system, and 210mm of ground clearance provides off-road ability.

The E-Outback will launch in the UK in Summer 2026.

The Solterra, Subaru’s first EV, also gains significant upgrades, bringing it in line with the related Toyota bZ.

2026 Subaru Solterra

A larger 73.1kWh battery allows a range of more than 310 miles, while it can now charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes, in temperatures as low as -10C, when pre-conditioning and the optional 22kW charger are used.

Power output is increased to 344PS, reducing the 0-62 time to 5.1 seconds.

Updated exterior styling and a 14-inch infotainment screen also feature in the Solterra.

The updated Subaru Solterra will launch in the UK in Q1 2026.

Related Posts

