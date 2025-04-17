Subaru updates Solterra and adds new EV

Subaru has unveiled an updated version of its Solterra electric SUV at the 2025 New York International Auto Show alongside a new electric model.

The newcomer (pictured above), effectively an electric version of Subaru’s Outback estate and called Trailseeker in the US, will go on UK sale in mid 2026 though it is yet to be confirmed as to whether the Trailseeker name will come with it.

Unlike the Solterra, which is built for Subaru by Toyota alongside its mechanically identical bZ4X, the Trailseeker is Subaru’s first electric vehicle designed and set to be built entirely in-house. However it will use the same platform as the Solterra/bZ4X.

Both models retain Subaru’s signature symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, including the X-Mode with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control. Both SUVS also offer 8.3 inches (210mm) of ground clearance for genuine off-roading ability.

The Trailseeker displayed in New York uses two identical motors, one on each axle, offering power of plus 375hp and a sub 5-second 0-62mph time. Subaru is yet to confirm Uk specification details.

Changes to the Subaru Solterra models due in showrooms early in 2026 centre on improvements to overall driving performance, battery efficiency, styling, and cabin comfort.

An improved high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack has been combined with a newly-added battery preconditioning system – when navigating to a charging station or activated by the driver, it uses the Solterra’s battery to maintain optimal charging temperature, even in cold weather.

The updates boost the car’s range by more than 25% compared to the current version and allow recharging from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes at speeds up to 150kW.

A new lighting signature employs redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. the back gains a new badge, tailgate detailing and a spoiler promising improved aerodynamic performance.

Both vehicles include Subaru’s latest safety specification including a suite of driver-assistance technologies dubbed EyeSight. They include Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist and Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control.

Other changes include new 14-inch multimedia touchscreens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and new wireless 15w smartphone chargers for the driver and front passenger as standard, along with rear, high-power USB-C charge points.

Subaru will announce UK specifications and pricing for both vehicles closer to their on-sale dates.