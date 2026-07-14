Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/successful-pothole-compensation-claims-falling-confused-com-finds/
The proportion of pothole compensation claims that were successful is falling, reaching its lowest rate since 2022 last year, according to data obtained by Confused.com, through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made to councils.
19% of claims in 2025 were successful, down from 29% in 2024.
Greater London saw the largest amount paid in compensation between 2022 and 2025, at £1,294,566.
It was followed by East Sussex (£642,338) and Glasgow (£606,492).
The counties with the most potholes reported between 2022 and 2025 were Devon (210,754), West Yorkshire (191,001) and Northumberland (151,485).
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Of these, Northumberland had the largest proportion of successful pothole compensation claims, at 51%, while 11% of claims in West Yorkshire were successful.
A survey conducted by Confused.com found that 86% of drivers that have had a pothole damage their car said they had to pay for the repairs themselves.
Drivers that were successful in securing compensation received £242 on average.
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36% of those surveyed by Confused.com said that local authorities do not have enough funding to properly repair potholes, while 22% said funding is available but is not being used effectively.
Matt Crole-Rees, motoring expert at Confused.com, said: “Potholes continue to be a major concern for drivers across the UK, particularly after periods of harsh weather that can accelerate damage to road surfaces.
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“Many motorists are still experiencing disruption caused by deteriorating road conditions, which can lead to vehicle damage and unexpected repair costs.
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“Our research shows that the vast majority of drivers (86%) have had to pay for repairs out of their own pocket, with the average pothole fix costing £175.
“While local authorities are responsible for maintaining roads, funding and resource pressures mean repairs can sometimes take time.
“For drivers, this makes it even more important to stay alert behind the wheel. If your car is damaged by a pothole, you should gather evidence and first check whether you can make a claim through the relevant local council.
“If that is unsuccessful, you may need to explore your insurance options, although it is worth considering the potential impact on future premiums, as well as your excess costs.
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“Our pothole reporting toolmakes it quick and simple for drivers to view their local council pothole data and report road damage directly to them, helping ensure issues are flagged to the appropriate authority as soon as possible.
“Reporting potholes not only supports quicker repairs but also helps protect other road users from potential damage.”