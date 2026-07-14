ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/successful-pothole-compensation-claims-falling-confused-com-finds/

The proportion of pothole compensation claims that were successful is falling, reaching its lowest rate since 2022 last year, according to data obtained by Confused.com, through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made to councils.

19% of claims in 2025 were successful, down from 29% in 2024.

Greater London saw the largest amount paid in compensation between 2022 and 2025, at £1,294,566.

It was followed by East Sussex (£642,338) and Glasgow (£606,492).

The counties with the most potholes reported between 2022 and 2025 were Devon (210,754), West Yorkshire (191,001) and Northumberland (151,485).

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these, Northumberland had the largest proportion of successful pothole compensation claims, at 51%, while 11% of claims in West Yorkshire were successful.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

A survey conducted by Confused.com found that 86% of drivers that have had a pothole damage their car said they had to pay for the repairs themselves.

Drivers that were successful in securing compensation received £242 on average.