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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/summer-months-see-speeding-spike-as-police-find-drivers-doubling-limit-on-30mph-roads-rac/

Seven-in-10 police forces caught drivers travelling at twice the speed limit or more on 30mph roads last year, data analysed by the RAC has found.

Findings from a Freedom of Information request made to the UK’s police forces showed one driver who was caught at 89mph on a 20mph stretch of the B5129 in Deeside, North Wales.

It also found that another driver hit 114mph on a 30mph road in Aylestone, Leicestershire.

Other examples of excessive speeds on 20mph roads in the daytime included someone clocked at 64mph in Halifax, West Yorkshire, a 60mph speed recorded in Southport in Merseyside, and a driver logged at 48mph in Alderley Edge in Cheshire.

Faster speeds were recorded by forces in other parts of the country, including 72mph in Holland Park in London and 68mph on the B3122 in South Bristol.

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On 30mph roads, a speed of 95mph was recorded by a driver in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset and by another on a stretch of the A5 East of Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire.

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Elsewhere, a speeder was clocked at 80mph close to schools in Culcheth, Cheshire, and another at 79mph on a road in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Higher speeds still were recorded by other forces on roads at night – such as 111mph on the A3400 in Hockley Heath in the West Midlands, and 109mph on the B6145 in Bradford.