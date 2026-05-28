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Sun glare warning issued to van drivers as Quotezone highlights insurance risks

The company warned that motorists involved in collisions caused by poor visibility may not be protected by insurance.

Jessica Bird

28 May 2026

Vans

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Van drivers are being warned about the dangers of sun glare, with insurance comparison site Quotezone.co.uk cautioning that reduced visibility could increase the risk of accidents and invalidate insurance claims.

Quotezone said bright sunlight can significantly impair visibility, making pedestrians, hazards and other vehicles harder to see.

The company warned that motorists involved in collisions caused by poor visibility may not be protected by insurance if they are found to have been driving without due care and attention.

Rule 237 of the Highway Code states that drivers should slow down and stop if necessary when dazzled by bright sunlight. Failure to comply can result in fines of up to £5,000, nine penalty points and possible disqualification.

Quotezone also highlighted the importance of using appropriate eyewear while driving, noting that category four sunglasses are too dark for road use.

Greg Wilson, van insurance expert and CEO at Quotezone.co.uk, said: “This can be a dangerous time of year for drivers, with glare from the sun creating hazardous driving conditions.

“Unfortunately, only a few seconds of sun glare could cause all sorts of issues.

“The glare created can cause reduced visibility, making pedestrians, other motorists or hazards on the road much more difficult to see.

“When driving in these conditions, it’s really important to follow safety precautions.

“These can actually start before you get in the van, making sure that your windscreen is clean inside and out.

“It’s also important to make sure you are prepared with the right eyewear and keep a spare pair in the van in case the weather changes.

“If you have an accident on the road and your vision is responsible, your insurance is likely to be invalid.

“Vehicle maintenance is also important, as fixing any cracks in your windscreen can prevent sunlight scattering, which dazzles drivers and makes it hard to see the road and other road users ahead of them.”

Quotezone advised motorists to keep windscreens clean, maintain safe distances, ensure windscreens are free from cracks and scratches, and have regular eyesight tests to help reduce the risks associated with driving in bright sunlight.

The company said drivers should also ensure any sunglasses worn while driving comply with recommended lens filter categories for road use.

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