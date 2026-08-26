ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/supplier-advice-key-to-electrifying-van-fleets-arval-finds/

Van fleets are increasingly relying on advice from suppliers when electrifying, according to research conducted by Arval.

88% of van fleets surveyed said they are making use of expertise from leasing companies and other third parties.

The figure is up from 74% in 2025, suggesting that supplier advice is increasingly important to van fleets when electrifying.

Among van fleets, the top reason for adopting electric models was to drive in low emissions zones, cited by 32% of respondents.

Other reasons cited include reducing fuel expenses (29%), improving company image (25%), tax benefits (24%), and compliance with corporate social responsibility (CSR) policies (24%).

ADVERTISEMENT

This compared with 20% of fleets that cited reducing fuel expenses in 2025. Last year, 16% of fleets cited improving company image as a factor.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

In 2026, 23% said they were adopting electric vans to fulfil employee requests, while 23% were looking to reduce their environmental impact.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Van fleets are finding electrification a very real challenge and clearly, an increasing number of operators are turning to suppliers for advice and assistance.