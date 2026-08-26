Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/supplier-advice-key-to-electrifying-van-fleets-arval-finds/
Van fleets are increasingly relying on advice from suppliers when electrifying, according to research conducted by Arval.
88% of van fleets surveyed said they are making use of expertise from leasing companies and other third parties.
The figure is up from 74% in 2025, suggesting that supplier advice is increasingly important to van fleets when electrifying.
Among van fleets, the top reason for adopting electric models was to drive in low emissions zones, cited by 32% of respondents.
Other reasons cited include reducing fuel expenses (29%), improving company image (25%), tax benefits (24%), and compliance with corporate social responsibility (CSR) policies (24%).
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This compared with 20% of fleets that cited reducing fuel expenses in 2025. Last year, 16% of fleets cited improving company image as a factor.
In 2026, 23% said they were adopting electric vans to fulfil employee requests, while 23% were looking to reduce their environmental impact.
John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Van fleets are finding electrification a very real challenge and clearly, an increasing number of operators are turning to suppliers for advice and assistance.
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“From our experience, the ease with which fleets transition varies widely. A business that carries light loads, delivers locally and has easy access to charging is likely to encounter few problems.
“One that relies on its vans to cover hundreds of miles every day, with a full payload, and uses mainly highway charging, will face more operational hurdles.
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“External expertise can be invaluable in tackling these challenges and, like other suppliers, we have worked with many fleets on successful electrification projects, gathering a wealth of best practice ideas and transition processes.
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“These can be applied whether you are dipping your toe into the water with your first few electric vans or want to completely electrify.
“Overwhelmingly, their concerns are practical. The top reason, as last year, is to drive in Low Emissions Zones. Many operators in cities are concerned about future clean air restrictions.
“Electric vans are likely to offer unrestricted access, whatever regulations are introduced.
“Second placed at 29% – and a big jump from 2025’s 20% – is to reduce fuel expenses. This suggests operators are using low-cost methods of charging, such as depot and home charging, to cut their day-to-day expenditure on fuel.
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“Certainly, compared to diesel at the pumps, these charging options are decidedly cheap and represent a key operational benefit of electric vans.
“Especially among larger fleets, environmental policies are a driver of electric van adoption, and this is a trend that is probably going to increase in the future.”