  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Supply chain complexity, compliance challenges here to stay – MTC 2026

Phil Sambrook said: “It’s only getting worse in the near term.”

Dylan Robertson

12 May 2026

Logistics

SHARE

compliance complexity

Speaking today at the Microlise Transport Conference (MTC) 2026, Phil Sambrook (pictured), vertical strategy lead for transportation and logistics at Zebra, said that supply chain complexity and compliance challenges are here to stay.

Sambrook said: “The regulatory compliance and the complexity you have to live through isn’t going away. It’s only getting worse in the near term.

“Technology is a necessity as well as a nice to have.”

He said technology is key in enabling business in supply chain and logistics to manage this, but can also make the job itself easier and more exciting, making it more attractive to the next generation of workers.

Sambrook added: “We have to improve the receiving and unloading. Whilst doing that, I still need visibility. I need to know where it is, why it’s there, when it’s moving.

“The workforce of today is different. They think differently. They were educated differently.”

Research conducted by Zebra found that 68% of IT budgets in the sector are now allocated to the implementation of automation technology.

However, Sambrook said that automation is not going to replace workers within the next five or 10 years.

He said: “It’s simple technology brought forward to enable the worker to be more efficient. It’s there to support and not to replace.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE