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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/surecam-and-tmc-partner-on-grey-fleet-telematics-system/

SureCam and The Miles Consultancy (TMC) have launched a video telematics and mileage reporting system for use in company cars and grey fleet vehicles.

The system, MilesSecure, is comprised of a dashcam from SureCam, and TMC’s Mileage+ service.

It uses a specifically-designed dashcam, which does not include in-vehicle video or audio recording.

Video is provided on-demand only, which SureCam said helps the solution overcome driver privacy concerns, which have so far been a barrier to implementing telematics systems in grey fleet vehicles.

Drivers toggle between business and private trips via the Mileage+ app or online portal.

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Mileage data is collected by the SureCam device, and the solution can integrate with expenses systems.

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When a journey is classified as private, start and end locations are deleted, retaining only total mileage details.

Barry Monks, director at TMC, said: “Privacy is the single biggest hurdle to the adoption of video telematics in the car fleet sector, so we have teamed up with SureCam to develop an integrated camera system that alleviates driver concerns while delivering proven cost and performance benefits.