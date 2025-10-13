SureCam to explore AI telematics risks at Festival of Fleet Technology

SureCam will discuss how fleets can mitigate the hidden risks of AI video telematics at this week’s Festival of Fleet Technology in London.

SureCam has been confirmed as a key sponsor of The Festival of Fleet Technology, where the company will address how fleets can avoid the hidden risks of AI video telematics.



European managing director Justin White will join the event’s Tech Talks programme to discuss how embedding AI into cloud-based video telematics platforms can help operators achieve better results with less effort.

White said: “AI video telematics should support and not hinder the fleet manager, so we need to address the mountain of data and alerts that is being generated by the latest smart dashcams.



“If you have AI on the edge, within the camera, then it makes sense to also utilise AI in the back end, so there is an effective system in place that is far more manageable and effective.



“This will ensure video-enabled driver coaching can deliver the desired safety and compliance improvements, while saving time and valuable resource.”

The Festival of Fleet Technology takes place on Thursday 16th October at the Royal Society in London.

Organised and hosted by Optimize, a provider of AI-driven route optimisation software, the event will showcase how technology and data can be combined to improve fleet productivity, profitability and carbon performance.

The Tech Talks sessions will feature experts from Optimize, SureCam and other leading providers, exploring technology trends, digital integration, and connected fleet solutions.

The Q&A panel discussion, hosted by TV presenter Rachel Riley, will close the programme.

Sam Footer, partnership director at SureCam, said: “The Festival of Fleet Technology provides a significant opportunity for us to engage with the commercial fleet marketplace, share our video telematics expertise and support our valued partner, Optimize.



“Our team will be on hand throughout the event at the SureCam stand to provide advice on connected vehicle cameras, AI driver coaching and integrated fleet technologies.”