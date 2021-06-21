Reading Time: 2 minutes

WHATEVER the market situation, over the past few years SUVs have become the weapon of choice for many car buyers.

The rise of these lifestyle-inspired vehicles has seen the demise of the traditional family saloon and MPV.

It has quickly moved from niche to mainstream and now it has several niches of its own with pretty well every manufacturer looking for a gap to plug.

There were many contenders for this year’s Business Motoring Awards Large SUV category with Range Rover models very much at the forefront.

Highly commended by the judges was the Range Rover Velar, which found itself battling against the ‘grown-ups’ in this group – such as the BMW X5, Jaguar F-Pace and Kia Sorento.

The Velar is the most recent addition to Land Rover’s Range Rover marque filling the space between the Sport and Evoque models.

It is also just that little bit different, built more for style than out and out flexibility. There’s a good range of engines and plenty of add-ons to personalise the car.

The Range Rover Velar P400e offers great appeal and financial benefits to business users, featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2 emissions of just 51g/km and a 33-mile electric-only range.

As a result, Velar P400e benefits from low Benefit-in-Kind tax bands; from just 10% in 20/21 and 11% in 21/22 – for a 40% rate taxpayer that equates to a monthly car tax liability from around £245/ month.

The P400e is already in strong demand from SME customers, especially senior management employees who appreciate the spacious, luxurious and stylish interior.

With Active Road Noise cancellation on selected models, it’s ideal for taking the stress out of long motorway journeys. Unlike many competitor models the Velar P400e is compatible with rapid charging points, meaning a 0-80% charge of its battery takes just 30 minutes, so you can using EV Mode more often.

In-car connectivity is boosted by the new Pivi infotainment system, which responds instantly to driver inputs. Software updates are available over-the-air via the vehicle’s embedded data connection at no cost, and can even be scheduled at a time to suit. This ensures customers always have the latest maps, apps and vehicle features without the need to visit a retailer.

A specialist network of Jaguar and Land Rover Fleet and Business Centres offer dedicated expertise to SME customers.

This includes the offer of extended test drives, vehicle finance and taxation advice, highly competitive contract hire funding solutions, as well as all service and maintenance facilities tailored to business user requirements.

