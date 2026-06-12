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SUV preference costs fleets £447 per car each year, finds Vehicle Data Global

Average petrol car efficiency is back to where it was in 2006, due to a preference for larger and heavier vehicles.

Dylan Robertson

12 June 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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Vehicle Data Global has warned that the preference for larger cars, namely SUVs and crossovers, is costing fleets £447 per petrol car each year in additional fuel costs.

Vehicle Data Global said that average petrol car efficiency is back to where it was in 2006, due to a preference for larger and heavier vehicles.

Petrol car efficiency peaked at 55mpg in 2016, but is back down to 47mpg.

Diesel efficiency has declined further, to 43mpg, down from 2016’s peak of 64mpg.

However, the changes could be partially attributable to the switch to different testing standards, with the introduction of the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), which took place between 2017 and 2019.

Vehicle Data Global found that this decline costs fleets £447 per year for a petrol car in additional fuel consumption, for a vehicle driving 20,000 miles.

The cost is worse still for diesel, at £1,188 per year.

Between 2006 and 2025, SUVs increased their share of registrations from 6.7% to 59.5%.

In the same period, average car weight was up 25%.

Vehicle Data Solutions said that diesel fleets have faced a “double whammy,” due to a 70% increase in pump prices, along with the worse fuel economy due to the switch to SUVs.

It warned that falling efficiency puts all fleets at greater risk of fuel price spikes.

The problem is compounded for van fleets, which operate diesel vehicles in much larger numbers.

Average van fuel economy has fallen from 47mpg in 2016 to 37mpg today, contributing to £2,888 in extra annual fuel costs due to efficiency loss, for a van covering 20,000 miles per year.

When accounting for higher pump prices, costs are up by £7,180.

Ben Hermer, operations director at Vehicle Data Global, said: “Our analysis shows that spikes in fuel prices are only part of the story about increased costs for motorists.

“Increasing average car size and weight have taken a toll on fuel efficiency and exposed us all the more to sudden shocks to energy markets, such as the Ukraine and Iran conflicts.

“Our data highlights that the benefits of comfort, safety and prestige that an SUV-style car brings also comes at a significantly increased daily cost.”

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