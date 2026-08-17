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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/suvs-account-for-52-of-all-new-car-models-finds-nationwide-vehicle-contracts/

There are now 193 SUV and crossover models, compared with 30 in 2000, accounting for more than half (52%) of all new car models available in the UK, according to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

It said that the trend comes as recent proposals for a weight-based SUV tax sparked debate over whether higher costs could discourage drivers from choosing larger vehicles.

However, growing model choice and strong sales suggest demand for SUVs remains firmly established among UK motorists, according to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

Its analysis highlighted how changing lifestyles, rising household costs, and increased manufacturer choice have helped fuel the SUV boom over the past 25 years.

Models such as the Renault Scenic E-Tech, Peugeot E-5008 and Volkswagen ID.4 are among the most popular EVs leased through Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

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Keith Hawes, director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “The biggest change isn’t simply that SUVs have become more popular.

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“Twenty-five years ago they were a niche part of the market, whereas today they sit at the heart of most manufacturers’ product ranges.

“For many buyers, the SUV now fulfils the role traditionally occupied by hatchbacks, estates and MPVs.