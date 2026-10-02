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Suzuki drops e Vitara price to £24,999 in place of Suzuki Granted offer

The updated price is £1,200 lower than before, even when the Granted offer was included.

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Suzuki drops e Vitara price to £24,999 in place of Suzuki Granted offer
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Suzuki has permanently dropped the starting price of the e Vitara to £24,999, in place of the previous £3,750-off Suzuki Granted offer.

The updated price is £1,200 lower than before, even when the Granted offer was included.

Without Suzuki Granted, the e Vitara was previously priced at £29,999, though the offer was introduced soon after the model’s UK launch.

The e Vitara with the larger 61kWh battery is available from £27,999.

Suzuki’s four-year 0% personal contract purchase (PCP) offer on the e Vitara continues.

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Suzuki said the price adjustment makes its pricing structure more transparent.

In addition to the price adjustment on the e Vitara, Suzuki has introduced a series of Q4 retail offers across its range.

On the Swift, the 1.2-litre Motion model with the manual gearbox is available from £16,499, including a £3,500 discount.

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Ultra models are available from £17,599, while the all wheel drive ALLGRIP Swift starts at £18,849.

Finance customers gain a £500 Finance Deposit Allowance.

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For Q4, Vitara Hybrid prices have been dropped by £5,300, with the model now starting at £21,999.

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The S-Cross Hybrid has been discounted by £5,050, and now starts at £22,999.

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