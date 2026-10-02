Suzuki drops e Vitara price to £24,999 in place of Suzuki Granted offer
The updated price is £1,200 lower than before, even when the Granted offer was included.
Suzuki has permanently dropped the starting price of the e Vitara to £24,999, in place of the previous £3,750-off Suzuki Granted offer.
The updated price is £1,200 lower than before, even when the Granted offer was included.
Without Suzuki Granted, the e Vitara was previously priced at £29,999, though the offer was introduced soon after the model’s UK launch.
The e Vitara with the larger 61kWh battery is available from £27,999.
Suzuki’s four-year 0% personal contract purchase (PCP) offer on the e Vitara continues.
Suzuki said the price adjustment makes its pricing structure more transparent.
In addition to the price adjustment on the e Vitara, Suzuki has introduced a series of Q4 retail offers across its range.
On the Swift, the 1.2-litre Motion model with the manual gearbox is available from £16,499, including a £3,500 discount.