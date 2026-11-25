The exterior creates a light and smart appearance through a flowing shoulder line and a floating roof.
In addition, the front and rear LED lamps feature signature graphics inspired by digital numerals.
The interior features a rounded line that extends continuously from the dashboard to the door trim.
An instrument panel combines a wide display screen with a tray with a ceramic-inspired design.
The Ignis features a compact and lightweight eAxle integrating a newly developed motor, inverter, and reduction gears into a single unit, combined with an LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery designed for high safety and long service life.
The lightweight rigid body is achieved by adopting the “HEARTECT-e” dedicated EV platform and placing the battery beneath the body.
Furthermore, Suzuki said that the packaging achieves both a spacious interior and stable driving performance, while ensuring manoeuvrability with a minimum turning radius of 4.5m.
Handling stability and comfortable ride quality are achieved through the adoption of suspension dedicated for the EV platform.
In addition, equipment that is designed for efficient energy regeneration and reduces driver burden has been adopted.
This includes a regenerative-hydraulic braking system, an electric brake booster, and an easy-to-operate pedal, enabling natural brake operation.
Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president at Suzuki, said: “The all-new Ignis unveiled today is Suzuki’s first compact EV for global markets, bringing together the experience we have cultivated through decades of small car development, the insights gained from walking alongside customers around the world, and Suzuki’s philosophy of ‘Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi’ (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter and Beauty).
“Leveraging packaging expertise refined through the development of Japan’s mini vehicles, the all-new Ignis achieves both a lightweight, compact body that offers excellent energy efficiency and easy manoeuvrability, and a spacious cabin.
“Also, as with the Swift, Vitara and S-CROSS, it underwent extensive driving tests on public roads in Europe and other regions, achieving a high level of both handling stability and ride comfort.
“Guided by our corporate slogan ‘By Your Side’, Suzuki will continue to stay close to the daily lives of every customer in every region and propose mobility that is ‘just right’ for each customer.”