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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/suzuki-motor-corporation-unveils-compact-ev-ignis/

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled its first compact EV, the Ignis, in an online world premiere on 25th November 2026.

Sales will begin in Europe and other markets from summer 2027.

The Ignis, developed under the concept of ‘Easy to Switch – the best city car for your neighbourhood’, is a compact EV that is designed for ease of use with performance.

Suzuki said that it is well suited for daily mobility, allowing drivers to switch from an internal combustion engine (ICE) car to an EV or from a bigger car to a compact car.

The real-world test was carried out across diverse environments, including urban areas and winding roads across Europe and other regions.

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Based on data obtained through these tests, power delivery control and chassis tuning were optimised to suit local road conditions and customer needs in major global markets.

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This has resulted in a reassuring driving experience, even for those new to EVs, while delivering the quietness and smooth acceleration unique to an EV.

The design keywords are “Smart”, “Iconic”, and “Cozy”.