Suzuki has formed partnership with Ohme as its official home charging provider, coinciding with the UK arrival of its first electric car, the e Vitara.

The agreement will see Ohme’s smart home chargers offered to Suzuki customers as part of a full installation and aftersales support package.

Chargers will be available to view in showrooms and the company will also provide training and assistance to Suzuki’s dealer network.

Ohme’s dynamic chargers automatically adjust to the grid’s lowest-cost and greenest tariffs, helping drivers reduce charging costs and environmental impact.

David Kateley, director of automobile at Suzuki GB PLC, said: “As Suzuki’s first ever electric car, the introduction of e Vitara will be crucial for us in the UK and our partnership with Ohme will play an important part in that car’s success.

“Ohme’s cutting edge technology will help to lower running costs for owners, while their commitment to customer service makes them an ideal match for us improving the ownership experience of the e Vitara still further.”

The e Vitara will be available with 49kWh and 61kWh battery options, and comes with a warranty of up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, including battery coverage.

David Watson, chief executive of Ohme, said: “With Suzuki’s expertise in the four-wheel drive market, the e Vitara is a great choice for those wanting to combine 4×4 technology with electric motoring.

“We’re looking forward to introducing Suzuki’s customers to the benefits of dynamic charging and supporting its dealer network.”

According to Ohme, charging a 61kWh e Vitara using its charger on a dynamic tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go (7.0p/kWh) could cost £4.27 for a full charge based on the vehicle’s 264-mile WLTP range.

Drivers also have the option to charge during periods of peak renewable energy generation, further reducing CO₂ emissions.

Ohme is the official charging partner for Motability Operations and recently received two Business Motoring awards for best electric car and van charging point provider.