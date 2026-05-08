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Suzuki ranks first in Warranty Solutions Group reliability survey

WSG said that this ranking confirms that simpler engineering and more controlled vehicle complexity can contribute to stronger reliability.

Milly Standing

8 May 2026

Corporate Fleets

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Suzuki

Of the 29 manufacturers in the Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) reliability survey, Suzuki ranked first with the lowest warranty claim rate of just 6.29%.

WSG said that this ranking confirmed that simpler engineering and more controlled vehicle complexity can contribute to stronger long-term reliability.

Suzuki said that the latest result also further highlighted its four product pillars across its range, tech, efficiency, quality and trust.

Suzuki includes a service-activated warranty for up to 10 years, once the vehicle reaches the end of its manufacturer warranty period of three years or 60,000 miles, and is booked in for its next scheduled service within the Suzuki dealer network.

This warranty is offered free of charge to retail customers and stays in place until the next qualifying service.

At this point, it is then renewed again up to a maximum vehicle age of 10 years or 100,000 miles – whichever comes first.

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