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Suzuki Swift Hybrid named UK’s most fuel-efficient petrol car by CarGurus

The latest Suzuki Swift Hybrid topped the ranking based on its WLTP combined fuel consumption figure of 64.2mpg.

Jessica Bird

7 May 2026

Motoring

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The Suzuki Swift Hybrid has been named the UK’s most fuel-efficient petrol car currently on sale, according to new research from car shopping platform CarGurus.

The latest Suzuki Swift Hybrid topped the ranking based on its WLTP combined fuel consumption figure of 64.2mpg.

Suzuki said the result reinforces the brand’s reputation for producing fuel-efficient hybrid models that closely match, and in some cases exceed, their official economy figures in real-world driving.

Chris Knapman, editorial director at CarGurus UK, said: “Our research shows that the Suzuki Swift is the most fuel-efficient petrol car you can buy in the UK right now, with its mild-hybrid 1.2-litre engine returning an impressive 64.2mpg on the official WLTP cycle.

“The good news doesn’t stop there: the Swift is also genuinely enjoyable to drive, roomy for a car of its size, and great value too.”

Suzuki said the Swift Hybrid remains priced below £20,000 for the Motion grade and is currently available with a 0% PCP finance offer running until the end of June.

Under the offer, the 1.2-litre Hybrid Motion model with manual transmission requires an initial deposit of £237, followed by 48 monthly payments of £237, before an optional final payment.

The manufacturer also highlighted its Service Activated Warranty programme, which extends warranty cover for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, provided vehicles continue to be serviced within the Suzuki dealer network after the initial three-year / 60,000-mile manufacturer warranty expires.

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