Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025 as ICE cars face axe

Suzuki will launch its first full electric vehicle in 2025, but preparation for it will see several core UK-market models axed.

The popular Ignis small SUV, Swace hybrid (based on Toyota’s Corolla), the Swift Sport and Jimmy LCV are all to be dropped from the Suzuki GB range, and could even disappear from showrooms before the end of 2024.

Suzuki’s model range in the first half of 2025 will be entirely hybrid, comprising the new Swift, Vitara and S-Cross SUVs and the Across plug-in hybrid SUV which is based on Toyota’s RAV4.

The first EV, which is expected to be a production evolution of the eVX concept (pictured above) and have a range in excess of 340 miles, will arrive for the latter half of 2025 and will be followed by more new models as the brand builds itself an electric future.

Suzuki has confirmed that the pruning of the model line-up is a consequence of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which has been introduced this year and caused some controversy among manufacturers.

Under the terms of the mandate 22% of a manufacturer’s UK sales in 2024 must be zero-emission, rising to 80% by 2030, with heavy fines threatened to those who don’t hit the targets. There are, however, flexibilities available in the early stages of the mandate, including the ability to ‘trade credits’ between manufacturers who meet the standard and those who don’t.

Commenting on the reduction in the model range Suzuki UK director Dale Wyatt said that in the lead up to launching its EV, Suzuki and its dealer network are transitioning to fully comply with all UK and EU legislation and so the model range will be streamlined from the end of this year. The brand expects its 2024 sales to be approximately equal to 2023.

“The departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business,” Wyatt said.

“We’re exiting the ICE era with a focus on SUVs and the new Swift, then starting in the second half of 2025, we’ll begin a period of EV growth.”