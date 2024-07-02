Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, , , ,

Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025 as ICE cars face axe

Suzuki will launch its first full electric vehicle in 2025, but preparation for it will see several core UK-market models axed.

Andrew Charman

240702 suzuki evx

Share

2 July 2024

Suzuki will launch its first full electric vehicle in 2025, but preparation for it will see several core UK-market models axed.

The popular Ignis small SUV, Swace hybrid (based on Toyota’s Corolla), the Swift Sport and Jimmy LCV are all to be dropped from the Suzuki GB range, and could even disappear from showrooms before the end of 2024.

Suzuki’s model range in the first half of 2025 will be entirely hybrid, comprising the new Swift, Vitara and S-Cross SUVs and the Across plug-in hybrid SUV which is based on Toyota’s RAV4.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

The first EV, which is expected to be a production evolution of the eVX concept (pictured above) and have a range in excess of 340 miles, will arrive for the latter half of 2025 and will be followed by more new models as the brand builds itself an electric future.

Suzuki has confirmed that the pruning of the model line-up is a consequence of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which has been introduced this year and caused some controversy among manufacturers.

Under the terms of the mandate 22% of a manufacturer’s UK sales in 2024 must be zero-emission, rising to 80% by 2030, with heavy fines threatened to those who don’t hit the targets. There are, however, flexibilities available in the early stages of the mandate, including the ability to ‘trade credits’ between manufacturers who meet the standard and those who don’t.

Commenting on the reduction in the model range Suzuki UK director Dale Wyatt said that in the lead up to launching its EV, Suzuki and its dealer network are transitioning to fully comply with all UK and EU legislation and so the model range will be streamlined from the end of this year. The brand expects its 2024 sales to be approximately equal to 2023.

“The departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business,” Wyatt said.

“We’re exiting the ICE era with a focus on SUVs and the new Swift, then starting in the second half of 2025, we’ll begin a period of EV growth.”

Award Winners 2024

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

northgate

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240702 suzuki evx
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, Hybrid, News

Suzuki’s first EV to arrive in 2025 as ICE cars face axe

240702 buzz homepro front copy
  • Charging Infrastructure, Electric Vehicles, EV, EV News, News, Owning and operating an EV

VW deal with OVO opens route to savings in home EV charging

northgate
  • Business Motoring Awards, News

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

omoda jaecoo
  • Finance, Finance News, Fleet management, News

Omoda & Jaecoo sign fleet deal with Arval ahead of UK launch

240628 polestar 3
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, News

New rear-wheel drive option as Polestar 3 hits the road

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE