SVA calls on Government to incentivise range-extended EVs
SVA said that drivers are switching to PHEVs to access lower BiK rates, but are using them as petrol cars without charging the battery.
Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) has called on the Government to incentivise range-extended electric vehicles (EVs), as it said they address the shortcomings of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
SVA said that drivers are switching to PHEVs to access lower benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates, but are using them as petrol cars without charging the battery.
It said that this burns more fuel than intended and undermines environmental targets.
Three-year-old PHEVs often arrive at SVA’s auctions with charging cables in their original packaging.
Instead, Alex Wright, managing director at SVA, said that the Government should create a tax class for range-extended EVs, which have much larger batteries and operate mostly on electric power, but have a small auxiliary engine and low-capacity fuel tank, that only charges the battery enough to reach a charger.
One of the few range-extended EVs to reach the UK market was the BMW i3 REx, which used a motorcycle engine to provide around 80 miles of additional range.
Wright said: “The objective of a PHEV is to maximise electric driving and minimise fossil fuel use. But in reality, a lot of drivers rarely charge them and use them as a petrol vehicle just to benefit from lower BiK rates.
“That defeats the purpose. Right now, manufacturers are largely forced to choose between building a full EV or a PHEV. But there’s a very practical middle ground that should be recognised in the UK tax system, an EV with a small ‘get-you-home’ engine.