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SVA calls on Government to incentivise range-extended EVs

SVA said that drivers are switching to PHEVs to access lower BiK rates, but are using them as petrol cars without charging the battery.

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Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) has called on the Government to incentivise range-extended electric vehicles (EVs), as it said they address the shortcomings of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

SVA said that drivers are switching to PHEVs to access lower benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates, but are using them as petrol cars without charging the battery.

It said that this burns more fuel than intended and undermines environmental targets.

Three-year-old PHEVs often arrive at SVA’s auctions with charging cables in their original packaging.

Instead, Alex Wright, managing director at SVA, said that the Government should create a tax class for range-extended EVs, which have much larger batteries and operate mostly on electric power, but have a small auxiliary engine and low-capacity fuel tank, that only charges the battery enough to reach a charger.

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One of the few range-extended EVs to reach the UK market was the BMW i3 REx, which used a motorcycle engine to provide around 80 miles of additional range.

Wright said: “The objective of a PHEV is to maximise electric driving and minimise fossil fuel use. But in reality, a lot of drivers rarely charge them and use them as a petrol vehicle just to benefit from lower BiK rates.

“That defeats the purpose. Right now, manufacturers are largely forced to choose between building a full EV or a PHEV. But there’s a very practical middle ground that should be recognised in the UK tax system, an EV with a small ‘get-you-home’ engine.

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“The technology or ‘architecture’ is already ready – look at the new Renault platform, which is designed to accept a range extender.

“But without a clear incentive, manufacturers have no reason to build a vehicle solely around this approach. This is evident across the industry – Porsche and Bentley have scrapped pure EVs in favour of PHEVs and extending the life of their ICE technology because tax incentives favour them.

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“If the Government created a clear tax class for EVs with limited auxiliary engines, it would push manufacturers to design cars where electric driving is the default.

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“Manufacturers follow incentives. The tech is ready, but the policy isn’t.”

Wright said that residual values would be improved, as the vehicles would perform better in the real world.

He added: “Cars that work in more real‑world situations always hold their value better. If a vehicle can deliver the EV driving experience whilst providing an engine safety net, it naturally appeals to a wider audience.

“The direction of travel is clearly towards EVs,” he said.

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“But the transition doesn’t have to be all‑or‑nothing. If we want more people to drive electric, we should support technologies that make that switch easier.”

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