ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/swansway-invests-millions-in-fleet-super-hub/

Swansway Motor Group is investing millions of pounds in a Fleet Super Hub in Cheshire as it looks to expand its fleet operation and support growing demand from UK businesses.

The purpose-built facility in Wardle, near Nantwich, will have capacity for up to 3,000 vehicles and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The site will provide centralised vehicle storage alongside dedicated pre-delivery inspection (PDI) facilities, designed to improve the preparation and delivery of vehicles to customers across the UK.

The development will also incorporate rooftop solar panels, EV charging infrastructure and cycle-to-work facilities as Swansway looks to reduce its carbon footprint and support increasing demand for electrified fleets.

Swansway Fleet works with customers ranging from local SMEs to national organisations and leasing partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Eccles, fleet director at Swansway Motor Group, said: “The creation of our new Fleet Super Hub represents one of the most significant investments we’ve made in our fleet operation and demonstrates our confidence in the future of the division.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“We continue to see strong demand from businesses looking for flexible, reliable fleet solutions, alongside growing interest in electrified vehicle fleets.

“This investment will give us the infrastructure, capacity and operational efficiency needed to support future demand, for many years to come.”