SWARCO reports £177,000 saving through Alphabet partnership

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/swarco-reports-177000-saving-through-alphabet-partnership/

SWARCO has reported £177,000 worth of savings through its van supply partnership with Alphabet.

Following a review of its requirements and consultations with a conversion partner, Alphabet advised SWARCO to specify winches instead of tail lifts on its vans, which saved £5,000 per vehicle, or £120,000 across the fleet.

Alphabet was selected to simplify the van procurement process in January 2025, and has delivered cost savings of more than £57,000 since.

It identified that SWARCO was relying on multiple providers and a system of spreadsheets, which were adding to administrative workload.

Alphabet undertook a full review of the existing fleet, identifying fit-out requirements, and how vans of varying sizes were being used.

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SWARCO and Alphabet selected three core variants of the Ford Transit range, along with the Renault Trafic.

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66 vans were delivered ahead of schedule, assisted by Alphabet’s relationship with Modul-System and Mediafleet.

Jen Peak (pictured, second from right), strategic customer development manager, commercial at Alphabet (GB) and Simon Simmons (pictured, centre), LCV consultant at Alphabet (GB), said: “SWARCO is a great example of how a holistic, top-down approach to fleet management can bring about greater operational efficiencies and deliver significant cost savings.