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Cost Efficiency

SWARCO reports £177,000 saving through Alphabet partnership

Following a review of its requirements, Alphabet advised SWARCO to specify winches instead of tail lifts on its vans, which saved £120,000 across the fleet.

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SWARCO has reported £177,000 worth of savings through its van supply partnership with Alphabet.

Following a review of its requirements and consultations with a conversion partner, Alphabet advised SWARCO to specify winches instead of tail lifts on its vans, which saved £5,000 per vehicle, or £120,000 across the fleet.

Alphabet was selected to simplify the van procurement process in January 2025, and has delivered cost savings of more than £57,000 since.

It identified that SWARCO was relying on multiple providers and a system of spreadsheets, which were adding to administrative workload.

Alphabet undertook a full review of the existing fleet, identifying fit-out requirements, and how vans of varying sizes were being used.

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SWARCO and Alphabet selected three core variants of the Ford Transit range, along with the Renault Trafic.

66 vans were delivered ahead of schedule, assisted by Alphabet’s relationship with Modul-System and Mediafleet.

Jen Peak (pictured, second from right), strategic customer development manager, commercial at Alphabet (GB) and Simon Simmons (pictured, centre), LCV consultant at Alphabet (GB), said: “SWARCO is a great example of how a holistic, top-down approach to fleet management can bring about greater operational efficiencies and deliver significant cost savings.

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“The experience of the Alphabet team and the strength of the relationships we hold with our supply chain is extensive and can be evidenced by how much has been achieved in only the first year of collaboration with SWARCO.

“We’re grateful for their strong willingness to embrace our consultancy and engagement in delivering solutions at their end.

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“By working together, we’ve collectively produced a set of results that speak for themselves.”

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Mediafleet developed a recyclable livery for the vans.

Ahead of a fleet expansion programme, Alphabet provided an online ordering system for SWARCO, which will allow regional managers to submit requests for vehicles, with the procurement team authorising each build.

Andrew Bovington, indirect procurement manager at SWARCO, said: “One of our biggest challenges prior to working with Alphabet, was managing a fleet of vehicles supplied by multiple providers.

“Each came with its own process, system and point of contact. It resulted in an overreliance on spreadsheets, inconsistent ways of working and a significant amount of administration, which team members had to balance with other duties.

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“What stood out during the tender process was Alphabet’s consultative approach. They took the time to understand our wider fleet strategy, operational challenges, governance requirements and sustainability objectives.

“The team were bold enough to challenge some of our historic decision-making and, subsequently, demonstrated how a more centralised fleet model, supported by selective use of technology and a robust account management team, could improve efficiency and control.

“The Alphabet online ordering portal has made a big difference to our fleet acquisition process.

“Having a single, standardised platform for vehicle requests and approvals gives stakeholders real-time visibility of order status, improves governance, creates a clear audit trail and reduces the administrative burden associated with manual spreadsheet management.

“Most importantly, it enables us to move away from fragmented processes and towards a more controlled and scalable fleet management model across the UK business.

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“Despite having to deal with a few vehicle supply challenges that were outside of their control, Jen Peak, Simon Simmons and the wider team at Alphabet have been nothing but professional, proactive and dedicated to our collective success.

“With their help, we’ve made notable savings, drastically simplified the vehicle management and procurement processes and kept our field teams moving to support our clients.

“I greatly value Alphabet’s partnership and look forward to it continuing in the months ahead.”

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