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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/synergy-car-leasing-makes-six-appointments-to-strengthen-business/

Synergy Car Leasing has welcomed six members to its team to strengthen departments across the business as it expands and enhances the service it provides to customers.

Darren Bridgestock (pictured, centre right) has joined Synergy as compliance manager, supporting the business in meeting its regulatory obligations and maintaining the high standards expected across the industry.

The content team has been strengthened with the appointment of Charlie Tyas (pictured, left) as junior content writer.

In the role, Tyas will support Synergy’s content and communications activity, to help create engaging and informative content for both existing and prospective customers.

Supporting the business’s pricing activity, David Millan (pictured, centre left) has joined as a junior pricing analyst.

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His role will involve working closely with the team to ensure customers continue to receive competitive and accurate leasing options.

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Sam O’Brien (pictured, second left) is joining as customer retention and renewals manager, a newly created role.

The position has been introduced to strengthen Synergy’s approach to customer renewals, with O’Brien focused on improving renewal rates and ensuring existing customers receive support when their current lease comes to an end.