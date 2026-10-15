Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/synergy-car-leasing-makes-six-appointments-to-strengthen-business/
Synergy Car Leasing has welcomed six members to its team to strengthen departments across the business as it expands and enhances the service it provides to customers.
Darren Bridgestock (pictured, centre right) has joined Synergy as compliance manager, supporting the business in meeting its regulatory obligations and maintaining the high standards expected across the industry.
The content team has been strengthened with the appointment of Charlie Tyas (pictured, left) as junior content writer.
In the role, Tyas will support Synergy’s content and communications activity, to help create engaging and informative content for both existing and prospective customers.
Supporting the business’s pricing activity, David Millan (pictured, centre left) has joined as a junior pricing analyst.
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His role will involve working closely with the team to ensure customers continue to receive competitive and accurate leasing options.
Sam O’Brien (pictured, second left) is joining as customer retention and renewals manager, a newly created role.
The position has been introduced to strengthen Synergy’s approach to customer renewals, with O’Brien focused on improving renewal rates and ensuring existing customers receive support when their current lease comes to an end.
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He said: “I’m really excited to be joining Synergy in a newly created role and to have the opportunity to make a real difference to the customer journey.
“There is a huge opportunity to build on the strong relationships Synergy already has with its customers and make the renewal process as straightforward and positive as possible.
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“I’m looking forward to working with the team and helping more customers choose to stay with Synergy when their current lease ends.”
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Victoria Ramsden (pictured, right) and Ben Hunter (pictured, second right), who have both joined as sales account managers.
They will support customers throughout the leasing process, from their initial enquiry through to getting their vehicle.
Synergy said that the new starters bring a range of skills and experience that will support its growth while helping to maintain high levels of customer service.
Will Voisey (pictured, centre), managing director at Synergy Car Leasing, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Darren, Charlie, David, Sam, Victoria and Ben to the Synergy team.
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“Each appointment strengthens a different area of the business and reflects our commitment to investing in the people and expertise we need to support our continued growth.
“Sam’s appointment is particularly exciting as the creation of the new customer retention and renewals role demonstrates how seriously we take our relationships with existing customers.
“We want to make sure that customers receive the same level of care and attention when their current lease comes to an end as they did when they first joined us.
“With the experience, enthusiasm and fresh perspectives our new starters bring, we’re looking forward to seeing the contribution they make as Synergy continues to grow.”