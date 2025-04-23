  
System Edström appoints Jack Draper as UK relationship manager

Jack Draper has joined System Edström as UK relationship manager, bringing experience from Bott and a focus on strengthening partnerships and driving growth.

Ryan Fowler

23 April 2025

System Edström has appointed Jack Draper as UK relationship manager as the company continues to expand its presence in the commercial vehicle conversions market. Draper brings a broad range of experience to the role, having worked in planning, account management and sales within the sector.

Draper began his career at just 17 as part of the planning team at Bott, before moving into key account management and later serving as a sales manager. His industry background has given him what System Edström describes as a deep understanding of customer requirements.

In his new role, Draper will be responsible for developing new business, maintaining strong relationships with existing clients, and building partnerships with key stakeholders.

He said: “What brought me back into the conversions world was System Edström’s ambition. The company is in an excellent position to change the way we do things in the business, improving services to our customers, while keeping our core values intact.”

David Sawford, commercial director at System Edström, added: “We’re really excited to have Jack join the business. His knowledge and understanding of the conversions industry is invaluable.”

