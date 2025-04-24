  
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp
Subscribe

System Edström launches FleetLane to streamline fleet conversions at port

FleetLane enables faster, greener and safer fleet readiness by completing racking installations at the port of entry, reducing delays and emissions.

Ryan Fowler

24 April 2025

, , ,

SHARE

FleetLane logo 1200

System Edström has launched FleetLane, a port-based fleet conversion service that completes vehicle racking installations at the point of import, enabling faster delivery, fewer touchpoints, and lower emissions for business fleets.

The new service is designed to reduce downtime by ensuring vehicles arrive fully equipped and road-ready. By shifting conversions to the port of entry, FleetLane helps minimise handling and transport miles, supporting a more sustainable supply chain.

David Sawford, commercial director at System Edström, said: “FleetLane is a game-changer for fleet conversions. By integrating our services at the port of entry, we’re offering a smarter, faster, and more sustainable way to get fleets on the road with minimal disruption.”

FleetLane is built for scale, offering consistent, high-quality conversions for OEMs, dealers and fleet operators. It also lowers the risk of vehicle damage through a simplified process and provides tailored support through dedicated channels, including a secure web portal and direct adviser access.

System Edström says the service aligns with business demands for quicker fleet deployment, greater operational efficiency and stronger environmental performance.

Related Posts

Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE