System Edström launches FleetLane to streamline fleet conversions at port

System Edström has launched FleetLane, a port-based fleet conversion service that completes vehicle racking installations at the point of import, enabling faster delivery, fewer touchpoints, and lower emissions for business fleets.

The new service is designed to reduce downtime by ensuring vehicles arrive fully equipped and road-ready. By shifting conversions to the port of entry, FleetLane helps minimise handling and transport miles, supporting a more sustainable supply chain.

David Sawford, commercial director at System Edström, said: “FleetLane is a game-changer for fleet conversions. By integrating our services at the port of entry, we’re offering a smarter, faster, and more sustainable way to get fleets on the road with minimal disruption.”

FleetLane is built for scale, offering consistent, high-quality conversions for OEMs, dealers and fleet operators. It also lowers the risk of vehicle damage through a simplified process and provides tailored support through dedicated channels, including a secure web portal and direct adviser access.

System Edström says the service aligns with business demands for quicker fleet deployment, greater operational efficiency and stronger environmental performance.