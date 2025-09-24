  
Tackling misconceptions about accident management companies

Auto Claims Assist is championing an initiative to ensure consumers are aware of their full legal options.

Floriana Durante

24 September 2025

accident management companies

For over 40 years, accident management companies have been a fundamental part of the UK’s legal structure, yet they often face scepticism online.

A small number of negative opinions and experiences create a misleading narrative for non-fault drivers, who are left to make decisions based on incomplete information.

Auto Claims Assist is championing an initiative to correct this misleading narrative and ensure consumers are aware of their full legal options.

Addressing key concerns

Non-fault drivers typically stumble across two key concerns, which are often linked: inflated hire car rates and the risk of being left with costs to pay, if the at-fault insurer disputes liability.

The company aims to clarify these doubts and provide drivers with the complete picture, empowering them to make an informed decision about their next steps.

Inflated hire car rates

Inflated hire car rates are a valid concern. While some accident management companies may charge higher rates, it’s easy to identify those who don’t.

A key indicator is membership of the General Terms of Agreement (GTA). This voluntary protocol, agreed upon by accident management companies and insurers, establishes fair, pre-agreed rates for hire vehicles.

This ensures costs are transparent and significantly reduces the likelihood of disputes.

Being stuck with the bill

The fear of being liable for costs is a major deterrent for many drivers. To ease this concern, it’s important to work with an accident management company that operates on a contingent liability basis, also known as ‘no win, no fee.’

This arrangement ensures the full cost of the claim is recovered from the at-fault driver’s insurer. In the rare case that this isn’t possible, all charges will be written off, provided the non-fault driver cooperates with the claim process and adheres to the terms of their hire agreement.

An extra layer of assurance

Beyond the GTA membership, many accident management companies are also members of the Credit Hire Organisation (CHO).

This is the industry’s official trade body which enforces a strict Code of Conduct that ensures its members operate with ethical and transparent practices.

The better choice for non-fault drivers

By understanding how accident management companies work and knowing what to look for, drivers can protect their finances, their insurance records and their peace of mind.

Unfortunately, these misconceptions often lead people to claim with their own insurer. This can result in having to pay their policy excess, risking their valuable no-claims bonus and potentially facing higher premiums in the future.

Floriana Durante is a PR executive for Auto Claims Assist

