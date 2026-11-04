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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/targa-telematics-appoints-head-of-business-development-insurance/

Targa Telematics, an AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) company for the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility, has appointed Marco Amendolagine (pictured) as head of business development insurance

Amendolagine will lead the next phase of development of Targa Telematics’ insurance business to support the group’s footprint in the Italian market and accelerate its international growth.

Leveraging the group’s technology and service offering in the insurtech segment, he will be responsible for developing new commercial opportunities and strengthening relationships with key players across the insurance and insurtech sectors.

With a background in industrial and mechanical engineering, Amendolagine brings over 18 years of international experience working with companies operating in insurtech, telematics and digital innovation.

Throughout his career, he has held roles of increasing management responsibility, specialising in business development, product strategy and digital transformation across European, North American and Asian markets.

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Massimiliano Balbo di Vinadio, vice president sales L.A. at Targa Telematics, said: “Targa Telematics ranked first in the European category of fleet Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) providers in the latest UBI Global Study published by PTOLEMUS Consulting Group.

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“This is the most comprehensive report of the global connected auto insurance market.

“This achievement builds on the Frost & Sullivan Europe Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition we received in 2026, which highlighted our offering in fleet management and telematics insurance.