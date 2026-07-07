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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/targa-telematics-launches-ai-fleet-maintenance-solution/

Targa Telematics has strengthened its fleet maintenance offering with the launch of Maintenance Excellence, an Agentic AI-powered solution.

The company, which develops digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility, said the platform was designed to help overcome information fragmentation by integrating data from telematics devices, OEM systems and external platforms.

Maintenance Excellence brings this data into a single interoperable ecosystem, allowing users to monitor vehicle health in real time, detect early signs of wear or anomalies, schedule maintenance activity and route tasks and approvals to the relevant stakeholders.

Targa Telematics said the solution continuously assesses operational performance across the maintenance process and can automate a range of low-value tasks, including appointment scheduling, stakeholder coordination, workflow initiation, operational prioritisation and administrative checks.

The company said the aim was to free up time and resources that could be reallocated to higher-value strategic activity.

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Targa Telematics said the launch reflected growing recognition across the industry that effective maintenance now depends on a complex ecosystem of stakeholders, including repair shops, spare parts suppliers, logistics operators, authorisation networks and digital platforms.

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For leasing companies, fleet managers, mobility operators and businesses, Targa said the challenge was no longer simply carrying out maintenance activity, but managing the wider ecosystem around it.

Chris Horbowyj, UK commercial director at Targa Telematics, said: “UK fleet operators are managing increasingly complex maintenance ecosystems while facing continued pressure to maximise vehicle availability and control costs.