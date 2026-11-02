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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/targa-telematics-provides-oem-data-and-ai-insights-to-jurni-leasing/

Targa Telematics has provided OEM data integrations and artificial intelligence (AI) insights to Jurni Leasing, aiming to improve fleet management processes for its customers.

Data collected by factory-fitted telematics systems will be integrated into Jurni 360, Jurni Leasing’s fleet management platform.

The integration aims to enable a proactive approach to service, maintenance and repair (SMR) for the broker’s 31,000 customers, allowing issues to be identified before they result in breakdowns.

It will also support mileage tracking and warranty compliance.

Chris Horbowyj, UK commercial director at Targa Telematics, said: “We are thrilled to work alongside Jurni Leasing as it continues to develop its fleet management offering.

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“Capitalising on our unparalleled ability to analyse, process and integrate vast amounts of vehicle-generated data to deliver actionable insights and measurable business outcomes, we will help Jurni Leasing take its services to the next level.

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“Together, we are focused on championing the shift to proactive fleet management to improve fleet health, reduce vehicle downtime and elevate customer experience.”

Duncan Fitzgerald (pictured), chief operating officer of Jurni Leasing, said: “Targa Telematics’ proven expertise in bringing together rich, detailed vehicle data from a wide range of manufacturers makes it an ideal partner for Jurni.