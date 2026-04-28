Targa Telematics strengthens vehicle misuse prevention with AI-driven solution

Analysis from the Targa Telematics Observatory showed incidents of vehicle misuse rose by 50% in 2025.

Targa Telematics has launched Smart Vehicle Protector, an AI-driven tool designed to help fleet and mobility operators identify early signs of vehicle misuse and improve recovery rates.

Analysis from the Targa Telematics Observatory showed incidents of vehicle misuse rose by 50% in 2025 and accounted for almost 40% of all vehicle theft cases.

The company added that, when risks are identified at an early stage, vehicle recovery rates can exceed 90%.

Targa Telematics said misuse often differs from traditional theft because it can begin with legitimate access to a vehicle before developing into unauthorised use through prolonged retention, breaches of agreed terms or unusual behaviour.

The Smart Vehicle Protector system uses artificial intelligence, including agentic AI, and behavioural analysis to monitor assets, identify anomalies and prioritise higher-risk alerts.

Alerts are then handled through Targa Telematics’ 24-hour control rooms operating across Europe.

The business also cited Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showing vehicle thefts increased by more than 70% between 2015 and 2025.

Chris Horbowyj (pictured), UK commercial director at Targa Telematics, said: “With the vehicle crime landscape in the UK rapidly evolving, it is essential for fleet managers and mobility operators to rely on next-generation services that go beyond reactive incident management and unlock a truly proactive approach to asset protection.

“By capitalising on Smart Vehicle Protector, Targa Telematics’ AI-powered solution capable of identifying early signs of risk, UK rental and leasing operators can achieve remarkable cost savings and improve operational efficiency.

“As vehicle crime continues to place pressure on margins and fleet availability, the shift towards data-driven prevention should become a critical priority rather than a nice to have.”