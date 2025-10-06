  
Tate Leasing to launch using Key2 asset management platform

The business will launch later in October, with a focus on supporting SMEs.

Dylan Robertson

6 October 2025

Tate Leasing

Tate Leasing will launch as a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) focused leasing business, using the Key2 asset management platform from Jaama.

The business will launch later in October, when the vehicle quoting system is set to go live, with a focus on supporting SMEs by delivering comprehensive funding solutions and a high level of customer service.

Jaama will deliver a training plan, ensuring Tate Leasing makes the most of the Key2 platform.

Darren Watkinson (pictured, right) will lead the team as head of leasing.

Watkinson said: “When we looked at launching the business we wanted to work with a software partner that was tried and tested and could get us up and running quickly, while future proofing our needs in line with our planned fleet growth and our ambition to do things differently in the industry whilst offering outstanding customer service.

“I have worked in the fleet industry for over 14 years including in fleet management and Jaama’s Key2 system made it an easy decision to make.

“It has a strong heritage in the contract hire sector and its platform is running nearly 1,500,000 vehicles which gave us further peace of mind.”

Richard Evans (pictured, left), sales director at Jaama, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Tate Leasing at an exciting time for the business.

“We look forward to collaborating with them to launch their business and watching them grow whilst using our Key2 platform.”

