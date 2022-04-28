Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner

BMW’s X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year’s awards.
It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor to deliver a blend of performance and economy. With combined power output of 220hp, the xDrive25e can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds while returning fuel economy of up to 156.9mpg. It also offers a significant electric-only range of up to 31 miles.
Thanks to advances in battery technology, the X1 plug-in hybrid can be recharged fully from empty in around three hours thanks to a BMW i Wallbox. Even charging via a household socket gives a full charge in around five hours. The BMW X1 xDrive25e offers user-choosers the best of both worlds – a refined family car which can deliver high performance yet can also travel for up to 31 miles on electric power.
There are a selection of intelligent driving modes too, including AUTO eDRIVE, which automatically selects the most suitable power source to maximise efficiency. With CO2 emissions ranging from 41-44g/km, the driver of an X1 xDrive 25e will pay BiK taxed based on just 11% of the car’s P11d value.
Now in its second-generation, the X1 is both good to drive and very practical and as well as the PHEV, four-wheel-drive is also available. The latest model’s diesel engines are now RDE2 complaint, meaning they are clean enough not to be penalised over equivalent petrol cars when it comes to company car tax.
The entry-level BMW X1, the 18i, has a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available only with front-wheel drive. The 18d is worth considering if you don’t mind diesel and do lots or miles. This version also provides the option of four-wheel drive, but the plug-in hybrid xDrive25e is the fastest X1 you can buy.
There’s lots of headroom in the front and the seats go back a long way, plenty of cubbys and storage as well while there’s plenty of space in the back also, particularly for two passengers while three adults might be a bit of a squeeze. In the xDrive25e, the rear seats are set higher than in petrol and diesel models to accommodate the battery.
The hybrid’s battery does eat into the storage space under the boot floor, but the cargo area is still big for this class of vehicle. Folding down the rear seats increases luggage capacity considerably, and the extended load area is flat.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment