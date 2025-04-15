Taxi operator sentenced for falsifying safety certificates on school transport vehicles

A former taxi firm director has been sentenced after admitting to falsifying safety certificates on wheelchair-accessible vehicles used to transport children under local authority contracts.

Peter Roland Banwell, 62, of Bargoed, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on 8th April 2024 where he pleaded guilty to fraud by misrepresentation. Between June 2023 and May 2024, while acting as a director of Banwell Buses Ltd (trading as Beeline Taxis), Banwell submitted fake LOLER certificates for lifting equipment fitted to vehicles under contract with Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The court heard that the company held 14 contracts with the council to transport children, including several requiring vehicles with lifting equipment. Under the Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 (LOLER), such equipment must be inspected every six months, with operators required to submit up-to-date certification.

On 24th May 2024, nine certificates sent to the council were flagged for being dated 15th December 2024 – a date that had not yet occurred. Further investigation revealed a total of 26 falsified certificates dating back to May and December 2023. All nine vehicles were subsequently suspended and inspected, with defects found across the fleet and two vehicles deemed unsafe.

While operating these vehicles under contract, Banwell Buses Ltd was paid £253,550 by the council. Upon the discovery of the fraud, Banwell admitted to forging the documents and resigned as director.

Peter Banwell received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. The company was fined £12,000, and Banwell now faces proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Councillor Philippa Leonard said: “Mr Banwell’s use of unsafe vehicles showed a clear disregard for child safety, resulting in fraud against the council. This prosecution sends a strong message that we will not tolerate fraud and remain committed to protecting passengers and upholding operational integrity.”

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Khan, while acknowledging Banwell’s previous good character, described him as “dishonest” and admonished him for his “stupidity.” He noted that Banwell had “lost his good character” and now stood to “lose financially” due to the proceeds of crime proceedings.