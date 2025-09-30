  
TCH Leasing renews partnership with AX Motor Assist

AX Motor Assist has provided accident management services for TCH Leasing since 2022.

Dylan Robertson

30 September 2025

TCH Leasing has renewed its accident management partnership with AX Motor Assist for an additional three years.

AX Motor Assist has provided accident management services for TCH Leasing since 2022 and TCH has reported a high level of client satisfaction, due to its reliability, professionalism and its provision of replacement vehicles.

TCH customers can access the services by calling TCH or via an online platform.

Geoff Barlow (pictured), sales manager at TCH Leasing, said: “Motor Assist has consistently delivered outstanding service and support, making a real difference to our customers and our internal operations.

“Renewing this partnership was an easy decision, and we’re excited to continue working together to deliver even more value over the next three years.”

The companies aim to provide leasing customers with seamless accident management and claims handling services.

Mark Young, corporate account director at AX Motor Assist, said: “We are delighted to continue to provide care and support on behalf of TCH Leasing to its customers and drivers.

“We offer 24/7/365 incident management, roadside recovery, effective repair and downtime management as well as mobility solutions.

“This is a great endorsement of the exceptional service provided to our business partners and their customers by the Motor Assist operational team.

“It also demonstrates the value of our managed network of independent repairers which are focused on delivering quality and professionalism, not to mention the hard work, enthusiasm and commitment of the entire team across the business.

“We are proud that TCH Leasing is extending our partnership and look forward to working together for many years into the future.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
© Astor Media Limited 2025
