FLEET management software provider DRIVE is supporting Xledger UK in optimising its management of a greener fleet of vehicles.

The move to DRIVE’s ODO platform was facilitated by Synergy Car Leasing which has been a customer of DRIVE’s for almost a year and provides Xledger UK with their vehicle and fleet management solutions.

Xledger is a leading provider of cloud-based finance software. With four global offices, Xledger help 10,000 organisations in 60 countries streamline, digitise and automate their finances.

Synergy Chief Executive Paul Parkinson said: “We have partnered with DRIVE in providing ODO to our customers, like Xledger, to ensure that we are able to effectively, and efficiently, manage their transition to a greener fleet. ODO gives us the visibility and automation to ensure that our customer’s fleet is compliant, cost efficient and green.”

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer at DRIVE, added: “In the current environment, adapting to new locations, ways of working there and doing it all in a way which reduces our impact on the planet could become the abiding theme of the new decade. Which vehicles and for what purpose are likely to be key questions.