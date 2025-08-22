TechMan, LKQ Euro Car Parts, GSF Car Parts make IGA Awards ‘Supplier of the Year’ shortlist

Garage management system (GMS) provider TechMan has made the shortlist of the Independent Garage Association (IGA) Awards 2025 in the ‘Supplier of the Year’ category as the only GMS provider.

The IGA Awards aim to recognise individuals, businesses and suppliers who take additional steps to improve industry standards, and deliver positive service in the independent garage sector.

Trusted by more than 14,500 automotive professionals, TechMan’s GMS was designed to integrate job bookings, invoicing, MOT reminders, and parts ordering.

LKQ Euro Car Parts was also shortlisted in this category – an integrated group of four businesses which distribute parts for all makes of cars, equipment, touring caravan and motorhome.

Motor Parts Direct, a car part provider which has a network of more than 176 branches, with 15 distribution centres, and a fleet of more than 1100 delivery vehicles was also shortlisted.

GSF Car Parts, the automotive parts supplier, another on the shortlist, provides retail customers, independent garages and national chains with parts for all makes and models, tools, and garage equipment.

EK Motor Factors, distributer of replacement parts for cars and vans, covering European, American, Japanese and Korean vehicles was the final company shortlisted alongside TechMan.

Leo Freebairn, sales director at TechMan, said: “It’s great to be recognised among the very best suppliers in our industry.

“Everything we do at TechMan is about listening to our customers and delivering the tools they need to succeed.

“Being shortlisted for the IGA awards is a testament to the hard work of our team and the partnerships we’ve built with garages across the UK.”

He added: “The IGA does fantastic work for the sector, providing invaluable support, guidance and representation for garages nationwide, to ensure they are being heard.

“We’re really pleased to be recognised by them in the awards again this year – especially as the only GMS brand in the list. We’d like to thank the IGA for their continued support.”

The IGA Awards ceremony will take place on Friday 12th September at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, where TechMan will find out if it has claimed the top prize.