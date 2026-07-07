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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/teletrac-navman-becomes-standalone-company-following-acquisition/

Teletrac Navman has become a standalone private company, following its acquisition by software-focused private equity firm Respida Capital.

Former parent company Vontier Corporation has retained a minority equity stake in Teletrac Navman following the acquisition.

Teletrac Navman provides fleet management software to the transport, logistics and construction industries, as well as to public sector fleets.

Alain Samaha, CEO at Teletrac Navman, said: “This new partnership with Respida will enable an exciting next phase of growth for Teletrac Navman.

“Respida’s deep technology expertise and long-term investment approach will allow us to accelerate our momentum across multiple strategic pillars, including meaningful product innovation, and vertical and geography expansion, while maintaining the high quality of service our customers expect from us.”

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James Zubok, founder and managing member at Respida Capital, said: “Fleet management is at an inflection point, with operators seeking new ways to stay productive and profitable amid rising cost and regulatory pressures.

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“Teletrac Navman is uniquely positioned to help operators solve these challenges. We are excited to partner with Teletrac Navman and support its continued momentum during this critical growth period.”