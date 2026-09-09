ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/teletrac-navman-names-new-ceo/

Teletrac Navman has promoted Ricardo Buranello (pictured), its current chief financial and operating officer, to CEO, as of 1st October 2026.

Alain Samaha, the current CEO, will continue to serve on the board of directors to support the company’s long-term strategy.

Buranello has more than 20 years of experience at telematics, internet of things (IoT), and high-growth technology businesses.

He previously held leadership roles at Siemens, Telit Cinterion, and Totvs.

Jonathan Olefson, chairman of the board at Teletrac Navman, said: “This represents an ideal time for Teletrac’s next phase of leadership, and we’re confident that Ricardo is the right person for the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ricardo is a proven, mission-oriented leader who understands our business from the inside out. We look forward to what he and the entire team will accomplish.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“Alain helped transform Teletrac into a global leader in telematics and fleet management solutions. We are grateful for his vision, passion, and many contributions, and look forward to working with him on the board.”

Buranello said: “I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me and energized by the opportunities ahead.