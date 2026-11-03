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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/teletrac-navman-to-provide-fleet-tech-to-spark-uk-and-mersey-medical/

Spark UK Medical and Mersey Medical Services have onboarded a suite of fleet safety and tracking technologies from Teletrac Navman.

The combined fleet of more than 140 vehicles will be fitted with the TN360 telematics interface, along with driver ID and camera solutions.

TN360, which brings together connected vehicle data, analytics, reporting, and safety features, will be used to inform fleet decision making and simplify data analysis.

Teletrac Navman cameras will provide in-cab feedback to drivers, while collecting data on driver behaviour, allowing scorecards to be produced.

Spark UK Medical and Mersey Medical Services are a private ambulance operator.

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Dave Large, director of governance and contracts of Spark UK Medical and Mersey Medical, said: “Safety has always been our number one priority – we often transport vulnerable people in high-pressure situations.

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“Working in a highly regulated field, dash cameras are not new to us – but this is a major upgrade to our fleet and operations.

“Teletrac Navman’s TN360 dashboard and the insight the artificial intelligence (AI) cameras provide will help launch our operations forward, simplifying driver coaching without compromising on the results, and support drivers in the right way where there may be room for improvement.”