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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/temporary-contact-arrangements-during-microsoft-365-outage/

Due to the ongoing Microsoft 365 outage, some customers, partners and other contacts may be experiencing difficulties reaching our team by email.

To ensure we remain accessible while the disruption continues, we have established a temporary Gmail address for anyone unable to contact us through their usual channels.

Temporary contact email: [email protected]

Our team continues to operate as normal wherever possible, and we will respond to enquiries as quickly as we can.

Please continue to use our usual contact details if they are working. The temporary address is intended as an alternative while Microsoft 365 services are disrupted.

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We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.