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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tesco-reaches-2000th-ev-in-delivery-fleet-supported-by-maxus/

Tesco has welcomed a MAXUS eDELIVER 9 as its 2,000th electric home delivery vehicle, with MAXUS making up 70% of its electric home delivery fleet.

Tesco said that the milestone is another step in its commitment to transition to a fully electric home delivery fleet by 2030.

Rob Smallwood, fleet services operations manager at Tesco, said: “Reaching 2,000 electric home delivery vehicles is a major milestone for us.

“It shows that sustainability and operational performance can go hand-in-hand and gives us real momentum as we continue towards our goal of a fully electric home delivery fleet by 2030.

“The MAXUS eDELIVER 9 makes up the majority of our fleet and has proven itself in this complex environment, giving us the confidence to continue growing with the marque.

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“Our home delivery fleet is a vital part of the business, serving customers every day, so reliability, availability and operational performance are critical.

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“The MAXUS eDELIVER 9 makes up the majority of our fleet and has proven itself in this complex environment, giving us the confidence to continue growing with the marque, while maintaining the high levels of service our customers expect.”

Gary Brown, managing director at Harris MAXUS UK, added: “Tesco reaching 2,000 electric vehicles in its grocery home delivery fleet is a big deal, and we’re proud that MAXUS vehicles make up the majority of that fleet.