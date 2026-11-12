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EV & Sustainability

Tesla, Arnold Clark Charge, Connected Kerb top Zapmap rankings

For the third year running, Tesla topped the rankings in the Large Rapid/ Ultra-Rapid network category, due to its competitive pricing and reliability.

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Tesla, Arnold Clark Charge, and Connected Kerb have been named the top-rated electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, as part of a Zapmap survey.

For the third year running, Tesla’s Supercharger Network topped the rankings in the Large Rapid/ Ultra-Rapid network category, due to its competitive pricing and reliability.

It was followed by MFG EV Power in second, then IONITY and Be.EV in joint third.

In the Medium Rapid/ Ultra-Rapid category, Arnold Clarke Charge won, due to its offer of free coffee, helpful staff, and how well-located its chargers are.

Last year, Arnold Clark Charge was named Best Up-and-Coming Network by Zapmap.

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Pablo Levi, head of Arnold Clark Charge said: “Being awarded Zapmap Best EV Charging Network in the Medium Network category is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“What makes this recognition particularly special is that it’s based on feedback from thousands of EV drivers and reflects the experiences of the people who matter most – our customers.

“It’s been a brilliant year for Arnold Clark Charge, with more than 60 sites now live across the UK. We’re committed to making EV charging more accessible, convenient and affordable for drivers, combining ultra-rapid charging with ultra-low prices.

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“We’re excited to continue growing our network and supporting the UK’s transition to electric.”

Fastned and Smart Charge followed Arnold Clark Charge in the Medium Rapid/ Ultra-Rapid category.

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Among Destination and On-Street networks, Connected Kerb was top rated, with drivers commending its charge scheduling function, and its high level of customer service.

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Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO at Connected Kerb, said: “This recognition means a great deal because it comes directly from EV drivers.

“Our ambition has always been to make the switch to electric possible for everyone, whether or not they have access to a driveway.

“Being named Zapmap Best EV Charging Network in the Destination / On-street category shows that accessible, affordable and dependable local charging can deliver a genuinely great driver experience.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come, grateful to the councils and communities that have partnered with us and determined to make public charging better still.”

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Zest and RAW Charging followed in the category.

Jade Edwards, head of insights and charge point operator (CPO) partnerships at Zapmap, said: “Many congratulations to all the networks, particularly Tesla Public Supercharger, Arnold Clark Charge and Connected Kerb, who top the tables in their respective categories.

“This year we have 27 qualifying networks across three tables, with new additions and movements across categories showing the extent to which the market continues to evolve.

“Our highest survey engagement rate ever reflects a growing community of EV drivers and the importance they place on a robust and effective public charging infrastructure.

“These awards provide feedback directly from charging network users, offering useful guidance for new and prospective EV drivers, as well as giving the industry insights into driver needs and priorities.”

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Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and chief operating officer at Zapmap, said: “In the nine years we have been running this survey, we have seen great improvements in the public charging infrastructure across en-route, destination and on-street use cases.

“Coverage, reliability, ease of use and roaming have all improved substantially over the years, and it is great to take a moment to celebrate the hard work of all the networks, and to highlight the top performers; together they are powering millions of successful charging sessions every month and making a massive contribution to the transition to clean mobility.”

Edmund King, president at the AA, said: “An efficient, affordable, accessible charging network is not only essential for current EV drivers but also vital to help convince potential EV drivers to go electric.

“The AA UK EV Readiness Index has increased from 47.5 to 60 out of 100 in 12 months but shows there is still some way to go.

“Zapmap is the most trusted source in EV charger mapping, so these charger network awards are a true accolade for those leading the pack.”

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