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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tesla-arnold-clark-charge-connected-kerb-top-zapmap-rankings/

Tesla, Arnold Clark Charge, and Connected Kerb have been named the top-rated electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, as part of a Zapmap survey.

For the third year running, Tesla’s Supercharger Network topped the rankings in the Large Rapid/ Ultra-Rapid network category, due to its competitive pricing and reliability.

It was followed by MFG EV Power in second, then IONITY and Be.EV in joint third.

In the Medium Rapid/ Ultra-Rapid category, Arnold Clarke Charge won, due to its offer of free coffee, helpful staff, and how well-located its chargers are.

Last year, Arnold Clark Charge was named Best Up-and-Coming Network by Zapmap.

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Pablo Levi, head of Arnold Clark Charge said: “Being awarded Zapmap Best EV Charging Network in the Medium Network category is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

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“What makes this recognition particularly special is that it’s based on feedback from thousands of EV drivers and reflects the experiences of the people who matter most – our customers.

“It’s been a brilliant year for Arnold Clark Charge, with more than 60 sites now live across the UK. We’re committed to making EV charging more accessible, convenient and affordable for drivers, combining ultra-rapid charging with ultra-low prices.