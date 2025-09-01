  
Tesla Model 3 ranked best EV for long distance drives

Uswitch ranked the most popular cars in the UK based on reliability and performance, fuel economy and safety.

Dylan Robertson

1 September 2025

EV long distance

The Tesla Model 3 has been ranked as the best electric vehicle (EV) for long distance driving, according to temporary car insurance provider Uswitch.

Uswitch ranked the most popular cars in the UK based on reliability and performance, fuel economy and safety, to assess which cars were best for long distance drives.

The Model 3’s average score was 84 out of 100, with full marks for safety, 65 out of 100 for reliability and performance and 86 points for fuel economy.

Uswitch also commended the Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The Audi e-tron was ranked the second-best EV for long distance driving (81 points), despite higher scores for reliability and performance and fuel economy, while the Kia Niro came third (72 points).

In the ranking of hybrids, the Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris took the top place, both scoring 80 points.

The Honda Jazz scored higher for reliability and performance as well as safety, but the Yaris scored higher for fuel economy.

The Volvo XC60 came third, scoring 76 points and claiming the full 100 points for fuel economy.

Renault’s Clio was the highest-ranked petrol or diesel car for long distance driving, scoring 84 points due to its impressive fuel economy of 58.4mpg, the highest of any car on the ranking.

The Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes-Benz A-Class came joint second. Uswitch commended the safety systems of both vehicles.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
BUSINESS MOTORING

