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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tesla-model-y-byd-dolphin-surf-awarded-five-star-green-ncap-rating/

Green NCAP has awarded the Berlin-built Tesla Model Y a five-star sustainability rating, due to its strong energy efficiency and verified Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data.

A five-star rating was also awarded to the BYD Dolphin Surf, while the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI received three and a half stars, the highest score awarded to any internal combustion (ICE) car.

The Model Y scored 10/10 in the Greenhouse Gases category, and was commended for its well-insulated cabin, as well as the inclusion of a heat pump. It scored 93% overall.

Green NCAP focused its sustainability assessment on the Berlin-built Model Y, though Tesla also produces the car at plants in China and the US.

With a score of 96%, Green NCAP said the BYD Dolphin Surf performed “exceptionally well” for a compact electric hatchback.

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It was commended for its low weight, strong efficiency, fast charging, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities.

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Green NCAP said it scored the Dolphin Surf conservatively, due to a lack of verified production data on sustainability.

With a score of 69%, the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI was one percentage point away from a four-star rating.