Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tesla-model-y-byd-dolphin-surf-awarded-five-star-green-ncap-rating/
Green NCAP has awarded the Berlin-built Tesla Model Y a five-star sustainability rating, due to its strong energy efficiency and verified Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data.
A five-star rating was also awarded to the BYD Dolphin Surf, while the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI received three and a half stars, the highest score awarded to any internal combustion (ICE) car.
The Model Y scored 10/10 in the Greenhouse Gases category, and was commended for its well-insulated cabin, as well as the inclusion of a heat pump. It scored 93% overall.
Green NCAP focused its sustainability assessment on the Berlin-built Model Y, though Tesla also produces the car at plants in China and the US.
With a score of 96%, Green NCAP said the BYD Dolphin Surf performed “exceptionally well” for a compact electric hatchback.
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It was commended for its low weight, strong efficiency, fast charging, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities.
Green NCAP said it scored the Dolphin Surf conservatively, due to a lack of verified production data on sustainability.
With a score of 69%, the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI was one percentage point away from a four-star rating.
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Despite being ICE, it scored highly due to its effective emissions treatment system and high fuel economy.
By contrast, the petrol mild hybrid Volkswagen Tayron 1.5 eTSI DSG scored two and a half stars, due to high petrol consumption and a poor Greenhouse Gas rating.
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Suzuki’s e Vitara scored four and a half stars. Green NCAP said its score was limited by its weight, the assumptions made about the production process in India, and slow charging speeds, though it was commended for its efficiency.
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Dr Aleksandar Damyanov, technical manager Green NCAP, said: “Tesla is to be applauded for its transparent sharing of the data around the production of the Model Y and its battery.
“Going from generic LCA assumptions to verified manufacturer data allows the sustainability assessments to become even more accurate and to award those manufacturers, who invested in effective measures to notably reduce the climate impact of their products.
“Significantly, the Sustainability Rating allows consumers to make a fully informed decision about buying their next car and consider whether everyday driving properties and environmental impact meet their expectations.
“For those still in the market for a new conventionally powered car, Green NCAP is impressed by the latest iteration of the Volkswagen Golf.
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“It delivers outstanding efficiency and minimal levels of harmful emissions, earning a firm place on European roads.
“And for those looking for an electric city supermini, BYD’s Dolphin Surf has a lot to offer.”