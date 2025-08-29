  
Tesla Model Y Performance launched from £61,990

The Model Y Performance can accelerate to 62mph in 3.3 seconds and has all wheel drive as standard.

Dylan Robertson

29 August 2025

Tesla Model Y Performance

Tesla has launched the Model Y Performance, with the same 466PS as the Model 3 Performance and prices starting from £61,990.

The Model Y Performance can accelerate to 62mph in 3.3 seconds and has all wheel drive as standard, while range is 360 miles.

Redesigned battery cells allow the Performance to almost match the Long Range All-Wheel Drive model’s 364 mile range, despite the extra power.

Tesla has not revealed the Model Y Performance’s exact battery capacity.

Peak charging speed is slightly slower than the Long Range models, but the Model Y Performance can add 151 miles of range at one of Tesla’s fastest Superchargers.

First deliveries are expected in either October or November 2025.

Standard equipment includes heated and ventilated front sports seats, active suspension, a 15-speaker sound system, 21-inch wheels and carbon fibre interior trim.

A rear touchscreen and heated rear seats are also standard-fit, while the interior is trimmed in vegan leather.

The Tesla Model Y Performance has an eight-year, 120,000-mile battery warranty and a four-year, 60,000-mile vehicle warranty.

