Tesla Model Y tops Q2’s ‘most popular EVs’ at Octopus EV

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tesla-model-y-tops-q2s-most-popular-evs-at-octopus-ev/

Tesla Model Y has reclaimed its top spot in Octopus EV’s most popular electric vehicle rankings for Q2 2026.

The Leapmotor B10 and the JAECOO E5 followed in second and third place, respectively.

The OMODA E5 remained in fourth place in the rankings, with the Vauxhall Frontera taking the fifth spot.

Fresh from their February launches, the Leapmotor B10 and Vauxhall Frontera have gone straight into Octopus EV’s top five, with Octopus EV saying their rapid rise reflected growing demand from drivers for bigger, better-equipped electric SUVs at more accessible prices.

It added that three of the top five best-performing models now come from newer brands.

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Octopus EV said it released its top-performing EV models after a strong month for EV sales in the UK, with New Automotive reporting that EVs captured 30% of the market in June – a 37% year-on-year increase.

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Alvin Castillo, procurement director at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “What we’re seeing this quarter is how quickly the market moves when a car gets the fundamentals right – price, space and simplicity.

“The Leapmotor B10 has landed straight into second place because it offers exactly what a lot of drivers want: SUV practicality, strong tech, and no complicated choices.