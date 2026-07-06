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Tesla Model Y tops Q2’s ‘most popular EVs’ at Octopus EV

The Leapmotor B10 and the JAECOO E5 followed in second and third place, respectively.

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Tesla Model Y has reclaimed its top spot in Octopus EV’s most popular electric vehicle rankings for Q2 2026.

The Leapmotor B10 and the JAECOO E5 followed in second and third place, respectively.

The OMODA E5 remained in fourth place in the rankings, with the Vauxhall Frontera taking the fifth spot.

Fresh from their February launches, the Leapmotor B10 and Vauxhall Frontera have gone straight into Octopus EV’s top five, with Octopus EV saying their rapid rise reflected growing demand from drivers for bigger, better-equipped electric SUVs at more accessible prices.

It added that three of the top five best-performing models now come from newer brands.

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Octopus EV said it released its top-performing EV models after a strong month for EV sales in the UK, with New Automotive reporting that EVs captured 30% of the market in June – a 37% year-on-year increase.

Alvin Castillo, procurement director at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “What we’re seeing this quarter is how quickly the market moves when a car gets the fundamentals right – price, space and simplicity.

“The Leapmotor B10 has landed straight into second place because it offers exactly what a lot of drivers want: SUV practicality, strong tech, and no complicated choices.

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“There’s one version, everything’s included, and customers just pick a colour.

“That simplicity really matters.

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“The Vauxhall Frontera tells a similar story.

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“It’s a known badge at a genuinely competitive price, and it proves that drivers don’t need to compromise on size to make the switch.

“What’s also striking is that three of our top five models now come from newer brands.

“A few years ago that would have been unthinkable, but today these brands are competing on quality, value and innovation – and customers are responding.”

Eurig Druce, group managing director at Stellantis UK, said: “Leapmotor has had a great first year in the UK – with more than 10,000 electric cars finding homes here since launch, and taking more than 1% of the new car market for the first time in June, it’s clear that high specification, innovative technology and great value are a winning combination with UK car buyers.

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“Vauxhall has been ahead of the curve on the move to electrification, having offered every car in its line-up as an EV or Hybrid for some time.

“The New Frontera Electric builds on that experience by offering a functional and spacious family SUV with first-in-industry pricing where the electric versions are actually lower priced than the hybrid ones.”

Castillo added: “In Q3 we’ll see exciting developments with premium new entrants like the Denza Z9 GT bring game-changing technology such as nine-minute flash charging, while brands like LEPAS and Volkswagen’s ID.Polo will add even more choice for drivers.

“The market is moving fast – especially with brands pushing hard on innovation, quality and value.

“That’s great news for consumers, because it means better cars, better tech and better prices.”

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