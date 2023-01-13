THE popularity of of Tesla as a fleet choice has taken a huge knock as the company slashed the price of its Model 3 and Model Y in a move that could send already falling used prices into tailspin.
Starting price of the Model 3 has dropped 15% from £51,090 to £42,990 while the Model Y has dropped by a similar amount.
Tesla said in a statement: “Our focus on continuous product improvement through original engineering and manufacturing processes have further optimised our ability to make the best product for an industry-leading cost. As we exit what has been a turbulent year of supply chain disruptions, we have observed a normalisation of some of the cost inflation, giving us the confidence to pass these through to our customers.
“As local vehicle production continues to increase and we gain further economies of scale globally, we are making Model 3 and Model Y even more accessible. In the UK, Model 3 now starts from £42,990 and Model Y starts from £44,990.’
While this is good news for Tesla buyers, not so much for current owners who have seen used values fall off a cliff overnight. This is on top of used Tesla prices falling up to 15% over the past year which could equate to a loss in value of us to £17,000 on some models.
Cap HPI said it would assess the likely impact on used Tesla values this price cut will have and Paul Hollick, chair, Association of Fleet Professionals, said: “While they are not without problems, these price cuts are generally being welcomed by our members. Simply, they make mainstream EVs more affordable to businesses and should put pressure on other manufacturers to take similar action in the coming weeks and months. In an EV market that has seen prices rising almost month-on-month recently, this is good news, we believe.
“However, it has also introduced an element of disorderly marketing for Tesla, which is never good news for residual values, and it will be interesting to see the reactions of both leasing companies and the pricing guides in the next few days.
“There is also the matter of businesses that have just bought Teslas or have them on order at previous prices. The differences between the new and the old prices are substantial and a move of this kind does unavoidably create ill-feeling. The company would do well to introduce some kind of redress.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
